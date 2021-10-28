India sees a big jump in Covid deaths; fatalities count surges to 733 in 24 hrs

India has seen a big jump in Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs. As per the daily data by the union ministry, India on Thursday reported 733 deaths in a day. Yesterday, India had posted 585 deaths. The overall fatalities due to Covid-19 have surged to 4,56,386, which is 1.33% of the overall Covid-19 cases.

Besides, the daily coronavirus infection has also increased today with 16,156 tested positives in a day. Yesterday, India reported 13,451 new cases and on Tuesday 12,428 cases and 14,306 on Monday.

The rise in Covid cases and deaths have come when several states have eased the Covid-19 restriction in view of the festive season.

In an uptick in daily fresh infections, Kerala recorded 9,445 new coronavirus cases and 622 related deaths in 24 hours.

West Bengal logged 976 fresh cases on Wednesday. The number of fresh cases was up by 170 from Tuesday. Maharashtra reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities in a day. Tamil Nadu recorded 1,075 fresh infections and 12 deaths. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 420 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths. Delhi recorded 38 Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06%, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin. Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far.

However, India's active cases have continued to dip. The active caseload stands at 1,60,989; the lowest in 243 days. Whereas, the daily recoveries increased to 17,095. India's recovery Rate is currently at 98.20%, which is the highest since the pandemic began. In terms of vaccination, India has administered 104.04 crore vaccine doses in 285 days.

