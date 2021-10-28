India sees a big jump in Covid deaths; fatalities count surges to 733 in 24 hrs

West Bengal logged 976 fresh cases on Wednesday. The number of fresh cases was up by 170 from Tuesday. Maharashtra reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities in a day. Tamil Nadu recorded 1,075 fresh infections and 12 deaths. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 420 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths. Delhi recorded 38 Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06%, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin. Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far.