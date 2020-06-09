India sees a dip in number of self-employed households in FY19

In rural India, the decline is because of a fall in households depending on agriculture, from 37.8% in FY18 to 36.6% in FY19, while those self-employed in non-agricultural activities rose from 14.3% to 15.1% in the same period. However, it is the drop in number of self-employed households in urban India that is perplexing. NSO does not offer a break up for agricultural and non-agricultural households in urban India due to their comparatively lower reliance on farm activity.