India sees a drop in domestic air passengers in July due to monsoon1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 04:14 PM IST
More than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July--7.6% lower than the 1.05 crore who travelled in June
India sees a dip in domestic air travellers in July as compared to June due to the monsoon season. According to the latest data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July--7.6% lower than the 1.05 crore who travelled in June.