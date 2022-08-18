India sees a dip in domestic air travellers in July as compared to June due to the monsoon season. According to the latest data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July--7.6% lower than the 1.05 crore who travelled in June.

The rainy season is usually a lean period for the aviation sector in India.

The country's largest carrier Indigo carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8% share of the domestic market.

Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India, and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July, the data showed.

The occupancy rate or load factor for SpiceJet was 84.7% in July. While that of Vistara, IndiGo, Go First, AirAsia India and Air India was 84.3%, 77.7%, 76.5%, 75.2%, and 71.1%, respectively.

Overall, 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022.

In the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the DGCA, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 95.5% at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Vistara and Go First were at the second and third positions at these four airports in July with 89% and 84.1% on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.