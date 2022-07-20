India sees big jump in daily Covid cases today; deaths surge to 2,603 in 24 hrs

National capital Delhi on Tuesday recorded 585 cases of coronavirus and two fatalities. While Telangana reported 658 Covid cases. The daily Covid infection in Karnataka surged to 1,151 on Tuesday while in Tamil Nadu, 2,142 cases were reported. Maharashtra also reported 2,279 infections yesterday. The Covid cases have continued to increase in the country since May. Besides, another infection, Monkeypox has also entered India with two cases reported in Kerala and Karnataka so far.