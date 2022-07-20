India sees big jump in daily Covid cases today; deaths surge to 2,603 in 24 hrs

India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 43,803,619, while the active cases dipped to 1,43,091
India logged 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 43,803,619, while the active cases dipped to 1,43,091, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Yesterday, India reported 15,528 new coronavirus infections.
The active cases had been showing an upward trend since May 23.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,388 with 2,603 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.33% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47%, the ministry said.
A decline of 563 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.13% and the weekly positivity rate at 4.64%, according to the ministry.
National capital Delhi on Tuesday recorded 585 cases of coronavirus and two fatalities. While Telangana reported 658 Covid cases. The daily Covid infection in Karnataka surged to 1,151 on Tuesday while in Tamil Nadu, 2,142 cases were reported. Maharashtra also reported 2,279 infections yesterday. The Covid cases have continued to increase in the country since May. Besides, another infection, Monkeypox has also entered India with two cases reported in Kerala and Karnataka so far.
As a result, the Centre has directed screening of all international arrivals at airports and seaports due to Monkeypox cases.
Kerala reported the first Monkeypox case in a 31-year-old man who returned from the UAE on July 12. Another case appeared in Karnataka. The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on 13 July.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,32,140 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%.
Separately, India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 200.59 crore. As many as 101.78 crore have taken the first shot while 92.71 crore are fully vaccinated. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
