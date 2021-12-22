The country intends to get involved in several stages of chipmaking, including silicon and display fabs and semiconductor packaging. It will start with fabrication of mature 28nm to 45nm parts and will request a road map from candidate companies for moving to more advanced production techniques over time, the minister said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., the leading producers of the world’s most advanced chips, have shown themselves willing to expand internationally with recent announcements of new fabs in the U.S. and Japan, aided by local government support.