New Delhi: India's coronavirus case count on Monday evening rose to 28,380 and death toll stopped short of 900. Here are the ten things you need to know about the extent of the pandemic.

1) According to latest data from Health Ministry, there have been 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the highest death toll reported in 24 hours. The country's death toll currently stands at 886.

2) There have been 1,463 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 28,380. The country had seen 1,975 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday evening.

3) There are a total umber of 21,132 active cases in the country while 6,362 people have cured/discharged migrated.

4) Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 342 fatalities. The state has 8,068 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

5) Meanwhile, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said on Monday, "A positive indicator is that our recovery rate is increasing, and as many as 381 persons have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking our recovery rate to 22.17 per cent."

He added that recovered coronavirus patients are potential sources for healing, and through plasma therapy, their antibodies can be used in the treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19.

6) The country's apex health research body ICMR on Monday asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

In an advisory sent to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose".

7) Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have deaths beyond 100 at 151 and 106 deaths, respectively.

8) After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of cases at 3,301, followed by Delhi with 2,918 cases and Rajasthan (2,185).

9) India must focus on its economy even as it races to save lives by containing the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting with state leaders to discuss the country’s ongoing lockdown.

Modi warned on Monday that the impact of the epidemic will remain visible for several months and asked the states to enforce lockdown guidelines strictly in the worst-hit virus hot spots or red zones, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau. Modi’s statement provided no specific new measures to boost the economy.

10) Total number of coronavirus infection cases around the world was more than 2.96 million and at least 206,265 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

