India's COVID-19 count hit a new high today as 9,987 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours. The states have been recording over 9,000 cases daily for nearly a week. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 266,598.

The deadly novel virus killed 7,466 in India since the outbreak. At least 266 fatalities from coronavirus pandemic were recorded in last 24 hours.

The World Health Organisation reiterated on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening around the globe. The novel coronavirus has killed over 4.03 lakh people worldwide. Over 77 lakh people have been diagnosed positive for for COVID-19 infection across the world.

Originated in China's Wuhan province, the deadly virus ravaged Europe and America. "Although situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus told on Monday.

"More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported — the most in a single day so far," Tedros added.

India was under over a two-and-half-month long nationwide lockdown to contain the virus spread. The domestic flight operations were resumed in the last week of May. The Indian Railways also started running 200 special trains across the country from this month. The Central government gradually "unlocking" the nation to restart economic activities. Shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship across the country, barring states like Maharashtra and Goa, opened their doors to people from Monday.

The Centre announced a detailed list of dos and don'ts for the people and the authorities to maintain social distancing norms. The restaurants, malls and the religious places must ensure regular cleaning and sanitisation. More than 50% of the seating capacity is not allowed at food courts and restaurants. The entrance to religious places must have hand sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening facilities. The religious places are asked to not distribute "prasad" or any food items among devotees. Strict social distancing norms must be followed inside religious places.

Tedros said that in countries where the situation was improving, "the biggest threat is now complacency", adding that "most people globally are still susceptible to infection".

"More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," he said.

Tedros meanwhile said that the WHO had so far shipped more than five million items of personal protective equipment to 110 countries.The global health body aims to ship more than 129 million items of PPE to 126 nations.

