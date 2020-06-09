The Centre announced a detailed list of dos and don'ts for the people and the authorities to maintain social distancing norms. The restaurants, malls and the religious places must ensure regular cleaning and sanitisation. More than 50% of the seating capacity is not allowed at food courts and restaurants. The entrance to religious places must have hand sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening facilities. The religious places are asked to not distribute "prasad" or any food items among devotees. Strict social distancing norms must be followed inside religious places.