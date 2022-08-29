India sees decline in Covid-19 cases today; death toll climbs to 5.27 lakh

Covid-19 updates: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.58% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.69%
India's tally of Covid infection has risen to 4.44 crore
India witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases on Monday with a country recording 7,591 new infections in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health data said. Yesterday, the single-day Covid count stood at 9,436. Besides, the active Covid-19 cases also declined to 84,931 from 86,591.
With this, India's tally of Covid infection has risen to 4,44,15,723, while the death toll has climbed to 5,27,799.
The count of active cases now comprises 0.19% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62%, the ministry said.
A decline of 720 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.58% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.69%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,38,02,993, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19%, as per the data.
According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. In the last 24 hours, India administered 24,70,330 doses of the Covid vaccine.
Maharashtra
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,639 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 80,96,484 and the toll to 1,48,229
Delhi on Sunday recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths
Delhi
Delhi on Sunday recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths
Madhya Pradesh
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,339 on Sunday after the detection of 70 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 1%, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,770
Telangana
Telangana on Sunday recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,33,951 so far. Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 98
Gujarat
Gujarat on Sunday recorded 251 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,69,687, an official from the state health department said. With the death of a patient in Navsari during the day, the toll stood at 11,006
West Bengal
West Bengal logged 222 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 21,06,524, a health department bulletin said. Three deaths in the last 24 hours, took the total fatality count to 21,460, it said.
