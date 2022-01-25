This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India saw a decline of 50,190 Covid cases. On Monday, the country had reported 3,06,064 new cases and 439 deaths
The active caseload has jumped to 22,36,842, which constitutes 5.62% of the country's total positive cases
India witnessed a substantial decrease in fresh Covid cases, reporting 255,874 new infections in the last 24 hours, but the daily death toll rises to 614, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. With the addition of the new deaths, the toll has reached 4,90,462.
Since yesterday, India saw a decline of 50,190 Covid cases. On Monday, the country had reported 3,06,064 new cases and 439 deaths.
Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 22,36,842, which constitutes 5.62% of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 2,67,753 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,70,71,898. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.15%. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has declined to 15.52%, and the weekly positivity rate stood at 17.17%.
Also in the same period, a total of 16,49,108 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 71.88 crore cumulative tests.
With the administration of nearly 49,52,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 162.77 crore as of Tuesday morning. Of which, 93.01 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 68.88 crore people have been fully vaccinated. More than 87 lakh (87,33,359) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
Also, 4,25,44,326 adolescents in the 15-18 years age group have received the first dose.
