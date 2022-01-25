With the administration of nearly 49,52,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 162.77 crore as of Tuesday morning. Of which, 93.01 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 68.88 crore people have been fully vaccinated. More than 87 lakh (87,33,359) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}