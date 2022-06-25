India sees decline in Covid cases today; active cases surge to over 91,000

India's active cases have increased to 91,779 which is 0.21% of the total cases. In the past 24 hours, 3,495 active cases were reported in the country. The active cases have increased from 88,284 to 91,779 in past day. While 12,425 people have recovered in a day. Overall, 4.27 crore people have recovered from the country since the pandemic began while 5, 24,974 have died due to respiratory illnesses as per the government's record.