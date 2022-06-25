India sees decline in Covid cases today; active cases surge to over 91,000

With the surge in Covid cases, the daily positivity rate has also seen a rise of 4.39% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.30% as of June 25, 2022
India on Saturday registered a decline in its single-day Covid tally. The country reported 15,940 cases of Covid-19 and 20 deaths in a day, according to the latest by the Union Ministry of Health. On Friday, India had reported 17,336 cases of coronavirus.
India's active cases have increased to 91,779 which is 0.21% of the total cases. In the past 24 hours, 3,495 active cases were reported in the country. The active cases have increased from 88,284 to 91,779 in past day. While 12,425 people have recovered in a day. Overall, 4.27 crore people have recovered from the country since the pandemic began while 5, 24,974 have died due to respiratory illnesses as per the government's record.
With the surge in Covid cases, the daily positivity rate has also seen a rise of 4.39% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.30% as of June 25, 2022.
Delhi on Friday recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 4,205 cases of Covid-19 yesterday. The Maharashtra government is currently exploring the possibility of making face masks mandatory again in Mumbai suburban trains due to the rise in cases. Maharashtra withdrew its mandatory mask rule in early April and made it optional in view of a sharp drop in daily cases.
According to Local Circles, an organisation that polls and conducts surveys, Covid-19 cases have revealed that 2 in 10 families surveyed were reinfected from the respiratory infection in the last six months.
"45% got their reinfection weeks after the original infection while for 27% it was six months apart".
18% of citizens surveyed have had one or more in the family who got reinfected with Covid-19 in the last six months. the survey added.
Currently, 12 states and union territories are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases--Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa, and Punjab.
The vaccination coverage has increased to 196.94 crore in the country. A total of 101.40 crore have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 91.16 croe are fully vaccinated as per the government's data. And, 4,35 crore people have taken precaution dose as of June 24, the data added.
