India sees decline in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 16,167 new infections2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,510.
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,510.
Listen to this article
India once again witnessed a marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the country recording 16,167 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the active caseload of the country currently stands at 1,35,510.