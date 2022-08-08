India once again witnessed a marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the country recording 16,167 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the active caseload of the country currently stands at 1,35,510.

The data shows that a total of 15,549 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative recoveries to 4,34,99,659. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.50%.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 6.14%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.64%. The country has conducted over 87.81 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,63,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 34,75,330 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 206.56 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 197.63 crore (1,97,63,11,575) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.07 crore (7,07,24,170) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,812 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally up to 80,59,732, according to the health department data, while the national capital logged 2,423 new infections yesterday. The positivity rate in Delhi also surged to 14.97%, marking the highest percentage since 22 January this year.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, wrote to the health secretaries of Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, to step up vigil as mass gatherings are expected during various upcoming festivals.

Worried about the fresh rise in cases in the country, the central government had flagged concerns to states and union territories showing an surge infections and positivity rate and low levels of testing and vaccination.

The health experts have recommended various measures to mitigate the situation of rising Covid-19 cases in the country. An expert has said the Covid-19 cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild, stating, "the Covid cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2,000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms."