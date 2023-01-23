Covid-19 cases have been decreasing in India for the past few days, with the country recording a single-day rise of 94 coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Minister data updated on Monday.

With this, the country's cumulative Covid tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,82,015).

In India, the active caseload has declined to 1,934, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 26 cases has been witnessed in active caseload, the ministry data showed.

The overall death toll stands at 5,30,735 with two deaths -- one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh – in last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,49,346. The fatality rate was recorded to be 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.28 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16 the same year.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.