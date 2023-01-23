India sees decline in daily Covid cases, logs 94 infections in 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:49 AM IST
In India, the active caseload has declined to 1,934, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections.
Covid-19 cases have been decreasing in India for the past few days, with the country recording a single-day rise of 94 coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Minister data updated on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×