India reports 46 new covid cases

The total number of active cases has dipped to 1,413 from 1,420, raising the total case count to over 450 million since the pandemic’s onset
India logged 46 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Wednesday. The country has seen a consistent decrease in case numbers over recent months.
The total number of active cases has dipped to 1,413 from 1,420, raising the total case count to over 450 million since the pandemic’s onset. The covid-19 virus, which emerged in early 2020, has so far claimed around 531,913 lives in the country in the past three and a half years.
Scientists suggest that the virus is currently largely inactive due to its mild nature and widespread immunity in the population. Nonetheless, vigilance for any new, potentially more severe mutations is crucial.
Hospitals report fewer patients, bringing some respite to healthcare workers. However, elderly individuals and those with comorbidities remain at risk and are advised to receive booster vaccinations, if they have not done so already, and maintain precautions.
Thanks to the combination of vaccination and natural infection, many in India now exhibit ‘hybrid immunity’, reducing the current variants’ potential to cause severe disease or necessitate hospitalization.
Recoveries from the virus total around 444,613,339 so far, with 54 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 98.81%.
The health ministry has urged state governments to closely monitor covid-19 conditions at the district and sub-district levels, ensuring compliance with necessary management measures.
India’s vaccination drive continues, with over 2.20 billion vaccine doses administered nationwide so far, including around 700 in the last 24 hours.
