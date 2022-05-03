India sees dip in Covid caseload today; daily positivity rate drops below 1%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 infection count in India was marginally down on Tuesday as the country added 2,568 new cases in 24 hours. The slight dip reported on Tuesday has pushed the country's overall Covid caseload to 43,084,913, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. The country witnessed a single-day death of 20 because of the respiratory infection. With this, the overall fatalities have surged to 5,23,889.
The number of active cases declined by 363 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,137. The active cases constitute 0.04% of the total infections. The country's Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74% on Tuesday, the health ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,41,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.
The daily positivity rate declined on Tuesday after crossing 1% mark yesterday. On Tuesday, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.61%.
The weekly positivity rate was 0.71%, according to the health ministry.
Positivity rate refers to percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that return positive results. A higher positive rate means a higher transmission rate for the virus.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 189.41 crore.
National capital Delhi saw a 27% dip in its daily Covid caseload on Monday, though the positivity rate rose to 6.42%. Delhi had reported 1,076 cases on Monday. On the other hand, Mumbai added 56 Covid-19 cases which took the tally to 10,59,970, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563. On the other hand, Gujarat added 16 Covid cases, Madhya Pradesh 23, Telangana 28, and Tamil Nadu 40.
