India sees dip in Covid caseload today; daily positivity rate drops below 1%

Covid-19 infection count in India was marginally down on Tuesday as the country added 2,568 new cases in 24 hours. The slight dip reported on Tuesday has pushed the country's overall Covid caseload to 43,084,913, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. The country witnessed a single-day death of 20 because of the respiratory infection. With this, the overall fatalities have surged to 5,23,889.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}