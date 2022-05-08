India on Sunday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases in a day. The daily cases stood at 3,451 on Sunday while the Covid-related fatalities stood at 40 in 24 hours, according to Health Ministry's data.

The current Covid caseload in the country stands at 43,102,194 and a total of 5,24,064 people have died due to respiratory infection since 2020. India's death rate is 1.22% of the total caseload.

The 40 new fatalities include 35 from Kerala and two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi's positivity rate dropped to 4.72% on Saturday. The city reported 1,407 new Covid cases and 4,365 recoveries in a day.

There are 5,955 active cases in the capital, down from 6,096 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,630 from 1,597 on Friday, according to the city's health bulletin.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the last week of March yesterday.

While Gujarat logged 27 coronavirus cases and one death. The lone death took place in Kheda district.

The number of active cases in India has increased to 20,635 with an increase of 332 cases in a day. The current active caseload is 0.05%.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.83%, the ministry said.

A total of 84.06 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 3,60,613 a day ago.