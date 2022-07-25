India sees drop in Covid-19 cases with 16,866 infections in last 24 hrs

India sees drop in Covid-19 cases with 16,866 infections in last 24 hrs2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
- Earlier on 24 July, India reported 20,279 Covid cases, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry
India saw a drop in Covid-19 cases the country reported 16,866 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Earlier on 24 July, India reported 20,279 Covid cases.
The death toll in the country climbed to 5,26,074 as 41 more people succumbed to the viral disease, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated.
India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,39,05,621, while the daily positivity rate crossed 7 per cent again after a gap of 168 days, ministry data updated shows.
The Covid-19 active cases comprise 0.34% of the total infections. The national coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 98.46%, the ministry said.
An drop of 1323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 per cent, according to the health ministry.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 2,02,17,66,615 people have been vaccinated in the country so far, of which 16,82,390 were administered yesterday.
Totally, 87.27 crore tests have been done for detection of COVID-19 so far with 2,39,751 tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,28,670, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
As part of the the Centre government's 75-day drive, all adults in the age group of 18-75 years free precaution doses from July 15 at government CVC.
The free doses are being given as part of the 75-day ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’, which will continue till September 30. The Amrit Mahotsava marks 75 years of independent India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25.
