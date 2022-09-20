India sees drop in Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 1.37%

Speaking about the future Covid cases, Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has said that the union government has expressed concern about a potential rise in Covid cases during the coming Diwali and Dussehra festivals and has warned states and union territories to ensure there’s no let-up in the surveillance strategy to track new variants. Experts have also urged people to take their booster doses, and advised hospitals to ensure adequate health infrastructure such as essential medicines and oxygen supply. This year Durga Pujo is followed by Dussehra and Diwali starts next month. In the last two years, India’s reported covid-19 cases have crossed 45 million with 528,355 deaths reported so far. The country reported 4,858 cases in the last 24 hours. Experts have said that Omicron and its sub variants and lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India.

