India sees drop in Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 1.37%
India saw a drop in daily Covid cases with 4,043 infections in last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry stated on Tuesday. The country saw further drop in cases after it reported 4,858 Covid cases on Monday.
The country’s active caseload has now dropped to 47,379 from 48,027 yesterday, as per the ministry data.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.37 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.81 percent.
India conducted 2,95,894 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.20 crore.
The data shows that 4,676 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,39,67,340. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 percent.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.83 crore. Of these doses, 94.69 crore second dose and 19.70 crore are precaution dose. 13,10,410 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, it said.
As per the Ministry data, more than 203.10 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
It further added that more than 3.54 Cr balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Speaking about the future Covid cases, Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has said that the union government has expressed concern about a potential rise in Covid cases during the coming Diwali and Dussehra festivals and has warned states and union territories to ensure there’s no let-up in the surveillance strategy to track new variants. Experts have also urged people to take their booster doses, and advised hospitals to ensure adequate health infrastructure such as essential medicines and oxygen supply. This year Durga Pujo is followed by Dussehra and Diwali starts next month. In the last two years, India’s reported covid-19 cases have crossed 45 million with 528,355 deaths reported so far. The country reported 4,858 cases in the last 24 hours. Experts have said that Omicron and its sub variants and lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India.
