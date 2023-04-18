India sees drop in Covid cases with 7,633 new coronavirus infections, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 61233, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. This drop comes a a day after the country reported 9,111 cases .

The active cases in the country now stands at 61233. The daily positivity rate is at 3.62 percent while weekly positivity rate is at 5.04 percent.

The death toll in the country increased to 531,152. While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am has stated. 6,702 recoveries in were recorded in the last 24 hours, with this the total recoveries in the country now stands at 4,42,42,474. India currently has a recovery rate of 98.68 percent.

Under the nationwide vaccination coverage, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 95.21 crore are second dose while 22.87 crore are precaution doses. In the last 24 hours, 749 doses were administered in the country.

On Monday, Delhi had logged 1,017 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate in the national capital jumped to 32.25 percent which was the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is set to buy two lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines from Bharart Biotech amid a rise in cases, an official told PTI. As an exceptional case, the state government issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines, he said. Maharashtra on Monday reported 505 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,56,344.

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data on Monday released a data saying that 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in India so far. XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant. Till now, 436 cases of the subvariant have been found across 18 states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, according to INSACOG data accessed by PTI stated.

Recently, when the country saw a surge in Covid infections, former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said that its not a panic situation considering hospital admissions haven't increased. The health ministry has however advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Where vaccination and precaution dose has been encouraged, some experts have also said that vaccines will not provide 100 percent protection against COVID-19. So, even if you are jabbed, there are chances that you might get the infection.

Dr. Abhijit M Deshmukh, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that one needs to remember, the vaccines used against COVID-19 don’t provide 100% protection against COVID-19 even after receiving multiple dosages of the same.

AIIMS doctor Dr Sanjay Rai is of the opinion that at this point of time, a booster dose of the vaccine can do more harm than good.

Talking to ANI, Dr Sanjay said, “In the initial phase of Covid, when people were not infected in large numbers, people did not have herd immunity, then they needed more vaccines. But now almost all the people in the country have been infected, after which natural immunity has been formed in them. This is more effective in protecting against any virus than the vaccine. Also, we cannot stop any new web with the vaccine, it only reduces death and severity. Giving more steroids to prevent infection may do you more harm than good