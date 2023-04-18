COVID Cases: Total number drops to 7,633 new infections in the past 24 hours3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:14 AM IST
- The active cases in the country now stands at 61233. The daily positivity rate is at 3.62 percent while weekly positivity rate is at 5.04 percent.
India sees drop in Covid cases with 7,633 new coronavirus infections, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 61233, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. This drop comes a a day after the country reported 9,111 cases.
