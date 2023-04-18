On Monday, Delhi had logged 1,017 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate in the national capital jumped to 32.25 percent which was the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.