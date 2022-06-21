India sees drop in infection with 9,923 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India sees drop in infection with 9,923 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
The country also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total death count to 5,24,890. The number of recoveries were 7,293.
The country also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total death count to 5,24,890. The number of recoveries were 7,293.
India on 21 June saw a drop in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 9,923 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. This brings the country’s total caseload at 4,33,19,396.
India on 21 June saw a drop in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 9,923 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. This brings the country’s total caseload at 4,33,19,396.
The active cases now stands at 79,313 with a daily positivity rate at 2.55 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 per cent.
The active cases now stands at 79,313 with a daily positivity rate at 2.55 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 per cent.
The country also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total death count to 5,24,890. The number of recoveries were 7,293.
The country also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total death count to 5,24,890. The number of recoveries were 7,293.
Earlier on Monday, it reported 12,781 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. On Sunday, India saw 12,899 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities.
Earlier on Monday, it reported 12,781 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. On Sunday, India saw 12,899 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities.
So far, 196.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive, according to the ministry.
So far, 196.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive, according to the ministry.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.
The 17 new fatalities include six from Delhi, five from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
The 17 new fatalities include six from Delhi, five from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Of the total 5,24,890 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,888 were from Maharashtra, 69,889 from Kerala, 40,113 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,238 from Delhi, 23,527 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,209 from West Bengal.
Of the total 5,24,890 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,888 were from Maharashtra, 69,889 from Kerala, 40,113 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,238 from Delhi, 23,527 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,209 from West Bengal.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
(With PTI Inputs)
(With PTI Inputs)