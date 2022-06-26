India sees drop in infections with 11,739 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India sees drop in infections with 11,739 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
- India's total active caseload has now climbed to 92,576, the data showed.
- Till date, India has reported 4,33,62,294 cases and 5,24,974 fatalities.
India reported 11,739 new covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on 26 June.
India reported 11,739 new covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on 26 June.
The country saw a drop in cases after it had reported 15,940 cases on 25 June.
The country saw a drop in cases after it had reported 15,940 cases on 25 June.
India's total active caseload has now climbed to 92,576, the data showed. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's total active caseload has now climbed to 92,576, the data showed. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.
The country reported 25 deaths with total number of fatalities now at 524999. The country saw 10917 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The country reported 25 deaths with total number of fatalities now at 524999. The country saw 10917 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,72,739 people have been administered with the total vaccination now stands at 1,97,08,51,580 in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,72,739 people have been administered with the total vaccination now stands at 1,97,08,51,580 in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.