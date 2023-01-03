India sees five cases of Omicron sub-variant XBB 1.5, says INSACOG. Read here

The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Tuesday informed that India has a total of five detected cases of the Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant. It is to be noted that Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant is the variant responsible for driving the sudden surge in cases in the United States.
The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Tuesday informed that India has a total of five detected cases of the Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant. It is to be noted that Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant is the variant responsible for driving the sudden surge in cases in the United States.
INSACOG also said that of the five cases, three were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan.
INSACOG also said that of the five cases, three were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan.
The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.
The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.
Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin.
Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin.
“Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.
“Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.
The INSACOG said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. XBB is the most prevalent sub-lineage (63.2 per cent) circulating all over India.
The INSACOG said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. XBB is the most prevalent sub-lineage (63.2 per cent) circulating all over India.
On the bulletin of December 5 which was also released on Monday, the INSACOG said overall the infection rate is below 500 per day.
On the bulletin of December 5 which was also released on Monday, the INSACOG said overall the infection rate is below 500 per day.
INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.
INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.
Meanwhile, India saw a decline in daily Covid-cases as the country reported 134 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, India saw a decline in daily Covid-cases as the country reported 134 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
With this, the active cases declined to 2,582, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
With this, the active cases declined to 2,582, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.