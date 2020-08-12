India sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 tests at 7,33,449

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded biggest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 recoveries at 56,110 because of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing, the government said.

"The coordinated efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted in continuously increasing average daily recoveries. In the first week of July the daily average recovered cases were at 15000 which jumped to more than 50000 in the first week of August," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.

India's Covid-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday with a single day increase of 60,963 cases.

The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

The total recoveries have crossed the 16 lakh-mark to 16,39,599 and the recovery rate has reached another high of 70.38%, the ministry said.

"The actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,43,948) which is only 27.64% of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision. With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 10 lakh," said MoHFW.

The ministry said the Case Fatality Rate has been low when compared to the global average and that it is currently standing at 1.98%.

With record 7,33,449 tests done in the last 24 hours, the number of cumulative Covid-19 tests done so far has gone beyond 2.6 crore. The tests per million (TPM) has jumped to 18,852.

Currently, there are 1,421 Covid-19 testing labs in the country; 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 724 (Govt: 431 + Private: 293)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 584 (Govt: 481 + Private: 103)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 113 (Govt: 32 + Private: 81)

