In one of the biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in India, almost 16,000 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry early morning today, there was a surge of 15,968 fresh cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infected people in India to 4,40,215. 465 people have died to this deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the fatalities caused by Covid-19 has also risen to 14,476.

On Sunday, India had recorded single-day spike of 15,413 cases when it crossed the grim milestone of 4 lakh novel coronavirus cases.

India’s recovery rate remains high and is more than the number of active cases. Data shows that the total number of people recovered 2,58,684. The number of active cases at present has increased to 1,83,022.

Maharashtra with 1,39,010 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country. The state's count includes 62,848 active, 69,631 cured, discharged patients while 6,531 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far.

With rising cases, the national capital has become the second most affected severely state, according to the recent bulletin of Union Health Ministry. The confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 66,602 in Delhi. The national capital has reported 2,301 deaths due to the infection so far. Then comes Tamil Nadu with 64,603 cases so far with the death toll reaching 833.

Gujarat remained the fourth worst affected state in the country with a total of 28,371 and 6148 active cases. the state has recorded 1710 deaths so far.

Globally, India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world after Russia with 5,99,705 total cases. The United States still leads with a total of 2,424,418 followed by Brazil with 1,151,479 cases.

