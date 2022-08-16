India sees huge decline in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 8,813 new infections

India sees huge decline in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 8,813 new infections1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a huge decline on Tuesday with the country recording 8,813 new infections in the past 24 hours.
Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a huge decline on Tuesday with the country recording 8,813 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 4,42,77,194, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's overall death toll stands at 5,27,098.
Currently, India's active caseload stands at 1,11,252. The country registered daily positivity rate at 4.15%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.79%.
So far, a total of 4,36,38,844 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infections since the onset of the global pandemic, including 15,040 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.56%.
Around 208.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with 6,10,863 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Union government has directed Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--states reporting a surge in cases, to continue monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination, especially the administration of the booster dose.
Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases on a regular basis for early warning signals on the spread of the infection.
With increasing number of covid cases, the Centre has also announced free-of-cost booster doses at government-run vaccination centres.
Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said on Monday that he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine against the coronavirus for India in six months.
