India sees jump in covid infections, over 12,000 new corona cases in 24 hrs

India sees jump in covid infections, over 12,000 new corona cases in 24 hrs1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- The country's active caseload currently stands at 65,286
India on 20 April reported another rise in infections with over 12,000 Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,591 Covid cases, the data by the health ministry has stated.
The further rise in cases came a day the country reported 10,542 cases yesterday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65286 – 0.14% percent of the total cases.
The country was seen a declining graph from April 14 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India had recorded 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.
On Wednesday, a high-level meeting that was chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the states of Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan found a mention as these states are witnessing a rapid rise in Covid -19 cases.
The sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.
In Maharashtra, the state government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the state, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said. He also urged people to wear masks and called it an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus. "Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the state government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. As of today, more than 5,000 beds, more than 2,000 ventilators available for Covid patients and 62 Liquid Medical Oxygen and 37 PSA plants are functional, he told reporters. "In the same way 2000 jumbo and 6000 small oxygen cylinders are also prepared. Every medical college has covid testing facilities and in a day medical colleges can conduct more than 30 thousand covid tests," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
