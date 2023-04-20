India sees jump in covid infections, over 12,000 new corona cases in 24 hrs

In Maharashtra, the state government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the state, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said. He also urged people to wear masks and called it an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus. "Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the state government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. As of today, more than 5,000 beds, more than 2,000 ventilators available for Covid patients and 62 Liquid Medical Oxygen and 37 PSA plants are functional, he told reporters. "In the same way 2000 jumbo and 6000 small oxygen cylinders are also prepared. Every medical college has covid testing facilities and in a day medical colleges can conduct more than 30 thousand covid tests," he added.

