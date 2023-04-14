Covid cases continue to rise; over 11,000 cases in last 24 hours; details here

Covid cases continue to rise; over 11,000 cases in last 24 hours; details here1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- India sees jump in daily corona cases today. On Thursday too, the country saw a significant jump in Covid cases
India witnessed a jump in covid cases on Friday as it reported over 11,000 cases on Friday, 9% more than yesterday. With,11,109 new cases in last 24 hours, the active caseload stands at 49,622.
On Thursday too, the country saw a significant jump in Covid cases with 10,158 fresh Covid cases recorded.
Amid the daily spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, a health expert has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said that masks should be made mandatory in crowded places.
"Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Nayar said, ANI reported.
According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.
"People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.
"Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene," the statement said.
The national capital reported fresh 1527 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.
