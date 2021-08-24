India has so far administered over 582.5 million vaccine doses against covid-19 , the government said on Monday. According to a statement by the ministry of health and family welfare, the recovery rate stood at 97.63%, the highest since March 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 25,072 new cases were reported, with the active caseload at 333,924, the lowest in 155 days. “Active cases constitute 1.03% of total cases; the lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate was at 1.94%, less than 3% for the last 28 days," it added.

“The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,295,160 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.75 crore (507,551,399) cumulative tests," the statement said.

“While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.91% remains less than 3% for the last 59 days. Daily positivity rate also stands at 1.94%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 28 days and below 5% for 77 consecutive days now," the ministry added.

The nationwide vaccination drive is gradually picking up pace with the government recently including Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine as part of the immunization programme. It is the fifth vaccine to get the emergency use authorization from the Indian drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India, after Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V and the US’s Moderna.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!