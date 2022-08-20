India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 13,900 new infections

A total of 13,900 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,36,99,435 in the country. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.58%.
India on Saturday reported 13,272 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative caseload to 4,43,27,890, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With these fresh cases, India's active caseload has declined from 1,01,830 to 1,01,166.
In India, the daily positivity rate is 4.21%, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.87%. More than 88.21 crore tests have been conducted to detect coronavirus infection in the country since the onset of the global pandemic.
Under the nationwide drive, more than 209.40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far, including 13,15,536 doses administered in the last 24 hours.
How to combat Covid-19 across all variants?
More than two and a half years into the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have achieved a breakthrough in combating the deadly virus that keeps mutating and evading the immunity response humans develop owing to the available vaccines.
What started with coronavirus, has further delved into Delta variant, Omicron Variant, and their respective sub-variants, thereby causing an alarming ebb and flow of new covid-19 cases throughout the globe.
At such a time, researchers have claimed that they have discovered a vulnerability, a ‘weak spot’, across all variants that could help in developing a more targeted anti-body treatment. They found an antibody fragment VH Ab6. This fragment is known to be effective against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa, Epsilon, and Omicron variants.
To understand the fragment- The VH Ab6 is known to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by attaching to the epitope on the spike protein and blocking the virus from entering human cells, according to a statement published by University of British Columbia.
An expert has mentioned that this key vulnerability can now be exploited by drug manufacturers, and as the site is relatively mutation-free, the resulting treatments could be effective against existing—and even future—variants.
