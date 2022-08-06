Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday witnessed a marginal decline with the country reporting 19,406 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 1,34,793 at present, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.96% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.63%.

A total of 19,928 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, while the total number of recoveries stand at 4,34,65,552. The recovery rate in India is 98.50%.

The country has conducted over 3,91,187 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 32,73,551 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 205.92 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The health ministry also informed that India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

“This has been achieved by collective efforts. India has administered over 10 crore (100 million) precautionary doses. 10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. Under PM Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, ‘Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Friday.

This comes after government started providing free precautionary for all adults in the age group of 18-75 years at government COVID vaccination centres as part of the Central government's 75-day booster drive.

Worried about the fresh rise in cases in the country, the central government had flagged concerns to states and union territories showing an surge infections and positivity rate and low levels of testing and vaccination.

The health experts have recommended various measures to mitigate the situation of rising Covid-19 cases in the country. An expert on Thursday said the Covid-19 cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild, stating, "the Covid cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2,000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms."