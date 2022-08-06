India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 19,406 fresh infections2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 09:56 AM IST
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,34,793.
Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday witnessed a marginal decline with the country reporting 19,406 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 1,34,793 at present, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.96% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.63%.