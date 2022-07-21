India sees marginal rise in Covid cases today; active case count nears 1,50,000

The Centre reviewed the Covid-19 situation in 115 districts in nine states that are showing an uptick in cases. These include Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The government also informed that the share of RT-PCR tests is very low in the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam and below the national average in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal.

