India sees marginal rise in Covid cases today; active case count nears 1,50,000

So far, India has registered 43,825,185 Covid-19 cases count. The daily Covid recovery has escalated to 18,294 and 45 deaths were reported during the same duration
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India on Thursday saw a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases, but the infection count has increased beyond the 21,000-mark. As per the data by the Union Ministry of Health, on Thursday, India added 21,566 cases. Yesterday, the Covid infection count was 20,557. So far, India has registered 43,825,185 Covid-19 cases count. The daily Covid recovery has escalated to 18,294 and 45 deaths were reported during the same duration.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India on Thursday saw a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases, but the infection count has increased beyond the 21,000-mark. As per the data by the Union Ministry of Health, on Thursday, India added 21,566 cases. Yesterday, the Covid infection count was 20,557. So far, India has registered 43,825,185 Covid-19 cases count. The daily Covid recovery has escalated to 18,294 and 45 deaths were reported during the same duration.
In the past 24 hours, 3,227 active cases were reported. At present, 1,48,881 Covid active cases are present in the country which is 0.34% of the total cases. India's daily Covid positivity rate has surged to 4.25% while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 4.51%. India's Covid testing rate has declined to 5,07,360 in the last 24 hours.
In the past 24 hours, 3,227 active cases were reported. At present, 1,48,881 Covid active cases are present in the country which is 0.34% of the total cases. India's daily Covid positivity rate has surged to 4.25% while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 4.51%. India's Covid testing rate has declined to 5,07,360 in the last 24 hours.
The Centre reviewed the Covid-19 situation in 115 districts in nine states that are showing an uptick in cases. These include Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The government also informed that the share of RT-PCR tests is very low in the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam and below the national average in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre reviewed the Covid-19 situation in 115 districts in nine states that are showing an uptick in cases. These include Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The government also informed that the share of RT-PCR tests is very low in the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam and below the national average in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We need to be mindful that Covid has not gone. Looking at the global scenario, we need to be on high alert. There is poor surveillance, poor testing, and below-average vaccination in many states undergoing the present surge," said VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog.
“We need to be mindful that Covid has not gone. Looking at the global scenario, we need to be on high alert. There is poor surveillance, poor testing, and below-average vaccination in many states undergoing the present surge," said VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog.
As a result, Paul urged the states to improve the Covid testing in areas with high positivity, increase surveillance as per the revised surveillance strategy, and speed up Covid vaccination.
As a result, Paul urged the states to improve the Covid testing in areas with high positivity, increase surveillance as per the revised surveillance strategy, and speed up Covid vaccination.
He directed states to report district-wise SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness) cases daily. These samples also need to be sent for genome sequencing to mapped INSACOG labs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He directed states to report district-wise SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness) cases daily. These samples also need to be sent for genome sequencing to mapped INSACOG labs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.91 crore. So far 6,34,93,795 individuals have administered precautionary doses.
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.91 crore. So far 6,34,93,795 individuals have administered precautionary doses.
Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the world must be ready for new variants of the coronavirus as Covid-19 infections rise. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the statement at a press conference amid the onset of new variants that are more transmissible and immune evasive.
Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the world must be ready for new variants of the coronavirus as Covid-19 infections rise. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the statement at a press conference amid the onset of new variants that are more transmissible and immune evasive.