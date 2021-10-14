Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >India sees big jump in new Covid-19 cases, deaths amid festive season

India sees big jump in new Covid-19 cases, deaths amid festive season

India Covid-19 cases: The rise in Covid-19 infection comes hard on the heels of the ease in restrictions across the country
2 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

  • India added 18,987 Covid-19 cases and 246 deaths in the last 24 hours
  • Over 96 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

India's Covid-19 cases and deaths have again surged on Thursday. As per the health ministry's data, India added 18,987 cases and 246 deaths in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, India had logged 15,823 coronavirus infections. The rise in Covid-19 infection comes hard on the heels of the ease in restrictions during the festive season.

Of the 18,987 cases, Kerala recorded 11,079 new cases, Tamil Nadu added 1,280 cases, and Maharashtra reported 2,219 Covid cases. Currently, nine states have more than 5,000 active cases. These include Andhra Pradesh (6,615), Karnataka (9,650), Kerala (98,223), Maharashtra (33,151), Mizoram (14,036), Tamil Nadu (15,650), and West Bengal (7,657).

India's active cases have declined to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61% of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.07%, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,067 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3.33 crore, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

Over 96 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Of which, nearly 73% of the eligible population has received a single dose of vaccine and around 29% both doses, according to the Centre.

Noting that India's COVID-19 vaccination will cross the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country will produce over 28 crore doses this month. Of the 28 crore doses, nearly 22 crore will be Covishield and six crore will be Covaxin.

In Maharashtra, as many as nine crore people have received at least the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines so far. The number of those, who have received both doses is as high as 2.76 crore in the state.

