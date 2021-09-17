The World Bank had hired American law firm WilmerHale which studied 80,000 documents and used extensive interviews to compile its report on 2018 and 2020 Doing Business rankings. During a sensitive capital raising year of 2017, China was able to leverage its clout and pressurise World Bank top management into reversing their ranking fall, which would have otherwise fallen from 78 to 85. On instructions from then-president Jim Yong Kim and then CEO Kristalina Georgieva, the Doing Business team was instructed to reevaluate China’s data to keep the rank at 78.