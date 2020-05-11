India today reported an increase of 4,213 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily increase ever, taking overall Covid-19 count to 67,152, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of patients who recovered from the virus also saw its highest daily jump. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029 while the number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206.

Here are 10 updates:

1) Health Ministry figures showed 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

2) The health ministry data also showed that 1,559 COVID-19 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours - the highest number of recoveries in a day.

3) Maharashtra, with 22,171 confirmed cases, is the worst-affected due to the infection so far and is followed by Gujarat with 8,194 cases.

4) However, Tamil Nadu surpassed Delhi in total coronavirus cases numbers. Delhi has 6,923 reported cases while Tamil Nadu has 7,204 confirmed cases.

5) Maximum deaths due to coronavirus have so far been recorded in Maharashtra (832), followed by Gujarat which has toll of 493.

6) The Railways will resume limited train services from Tuesday as India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown.

7) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will also today interact with chief minister that is expected to focus on a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown.

8) The National Institute of Virology(NIV) in Pune has developed the first indigenous test kit that is expected to play a critical role in monitoring the proportion of population exposed to coronavirus infection.

9) Till Saturday, over 16 lakh tests have been conducted to detect coronavirus and the testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day.

10) Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh -1980

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 63

Bihar - 696

Chandigarh - 169

Chhattisgarh - 59

Delhi - 6923

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 8194

Haryana - 703

Himachal Pradesh - 55

Jammu and Kashmir - 861

Jharkhand - 157

Karnataka - 848

Kerala - 512

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3614

Maharashtra - 22171

Manipur -2

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 377

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1823

Rajasthan - 3814

Tamil Nadu - 7204

Telangana - 1196

Tripura - 150

Uttarakhand - 68

Uttar Pradesh - 3467

West Bengal - 1939

