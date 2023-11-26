India sees record-setting exodus of CEOs and MDs in post-Covid world: Report
Over 100 top executives have resigned from NSE-listed companies in the first 10 months of 2023, marking two consecutive years of record-setting CEO/MD turnover.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a slew of changes in the workplace – from mass resignations to work-from-home setups. Against this backdrop, more than a hundred top executives working with NSE-listed companies have resigned in the first 10 months of 2023. The number is in line with global trends and marks two consecutive years of record-setting CEO or MD turnover.