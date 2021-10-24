India sees registration of over 16,500 new companies in Sept

"A total of 16,570 companies were registered in September 2021 as compared to 16,641 in September 2020. An increase (24.68%) in registration of companies has been witnessed in September 2021 over the previous month... A total of 4,535 LLPs were registered in September 2021 as compared to 4,016 LLPs in September 2020," the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}