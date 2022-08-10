India sees rise in Covid-19 case with 16,047 infections; recovery rate at 98.54%

Earlier on Tuesday, India witnessed a a drop with 12,751 cases. Prior to that, on Monday, the country recorded 16,167 cases, while it had more than 18,000 infections on Sunday and over 19,000 cases on Saturday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India reported a rise in Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours. and 19,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India reported a rise in Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours. and 19,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Earlier on Tuesday, India witnessed a a drop with 12,751 cases. Prior to that, on Monday, the country recorded 16,167 cases, while it had more than 18,000 infections on Sunday and over 19,000 cases on Saturday.
Earlier on Tuesday, India witnessed a a drop with 12,751 cases. Prior to that, on Monday, the country recorded 16,167 cases, while it had more than 18,000 infections on Sunday and over 19,000 cases on Saturday.
The data shows that a total of 19,539 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative recoveries to 4,35,35,610. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.54 percent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The data shows that a total of 19,539 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative recoveries to 4,35,35,610. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.54 percent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In India, the daily positivity rate is 4.94 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.90 percent. The country has conducted over 87.88 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,25,081 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
In India, the daily positivity rate is 4.94 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.90 percent. The country has conducted over 87.88 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,25,081 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 207.03 crore total vaccine doses of which 93.65 crore second dose and 11.27 cr precaution dose have been administered so far. 15,21,429 doses were administered in last the 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 207.03 crore total vaccine doses of which 93.65 crore second dose and 11.27 cr precaution dose have been administered so far. 15,21,429 doses were administered in last the 24 hours.
Speaking about vaccination update, official sources informed that the Union health ministry is likely to approve Corbevax as the third dose for for people above 18 years. In case the vaccine is approved for the third dose, this would be India's first where the booster dose is different from the primary vaccination. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. The Corbevax vaccine is currently being administered among children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about vaccination update, official sources informed that the Union health ministry is likely to approve Corbevax as the third dose for for people above 18 years. In case the vaccine is approved for the third dose, this would be India's first where the booster dose is different from the primary vaccination. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. The Corbevax vaccine is currently being administered among children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the national capital on Tuesday reported 2,495 new cases and seven deaths, as per Delhi health bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 15.41% and active cases were at 8,506, the Delhi health bulletin notified on Tuesday. The national capital saw 1,372 Covid-19 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to the daily health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said.
Meanwhile, the national capital on Tuesday reported 2,495 new cases and seven deaths, as per Delhi health bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 15.41% and active cases were at 8,506, the Delhi health bulletin notified on Tuesday. The national capital saw 1,372 Covid-19 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to the daily health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said.