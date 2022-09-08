India sees rise in Covid cases; active cases further decline

The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India saw another rise in Covid-19 cases with 6,396 infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The rise comes a day after the country reported 5,379 cases. Prior on 6 September, India saw lowest cases in three months which was 4,417.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India saw another rise in Covid-19 cases with 6,396 infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The rise comes a day after the country reported 5,379 cases. Prior on 6 September, India saw lowest cases in three months which was 4,417.
As per the health ministry data, active Covid cases have further declined to 50,342 from 50,594, while the death toll has climbed to 528,090.
As per the health ministry data, active Covid cases have further declined to 50,342 from 50,594, while the death toll has climbed to 528,090.
The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 percent per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 percent per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.43 crore are second dose and 17.49 crore are precaution dose.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.43 crore are second dose and 17.49 crore are precaution dose.
As per the Ministry, 3,25,602 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.83 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the Ministry, 3,25,602 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.83 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.33 crore i.e. 2,023,377,325 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 5.08 crore i.e. 50,890,890 balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.33 crore i.e. 2,023,377,325 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 5.08 crore i.e. 50,890,890 balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Earlier on 6 September, India gave emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani approved restricted emergency use of the vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) for primary two-dose schedule for people above 18 years of age
Earlier on 6 September, India gave emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani approved restricted emergency use of the vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) for primary two-dose schedule for people above 18 years of age