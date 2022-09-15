India sees rise in Covid cases; active cases increase to 46,289

India sees rise in Covid cases; active cases increase to 46,2891 min read . 09:39 AM IST
India has reported a rise in daily Covid tally with 6,422 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the country saw a rise in infections with 5,108 Covid cases after it reported 4,369 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
As per the ministry data, the active cases in the country also saw a rise with caseload at 46,389 from the earlier 45,749. An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 28,250 with 34 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.71 percent, it showed.
India conducted 3,14,692 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.06 crore.
The data shows that 5,748 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,3941,840. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 percent.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 215.98 crore. Of these doses, 94.59 crore second dose and 18.98 crore are precaution dose. 31,09,550 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, it said.
Meanwhile, more than 202.48 crore i.e. 2,02,48,32,325 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
As per the Ministry, more than 3.67 crore i.e. 3,67,43,650 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
