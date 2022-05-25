India sees rise in Covid count, reports 2,124 Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hrs

India sees rise in Covid count, reports 2,124 Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hrs1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
India's Covid-19 caseload rose by 2,124 to reach 43,142,192 while the number of active infections increased to 14,971, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,507 with 17 fatalities reported in 24 hours.
Active cases, which rose by 130 in a day, comprised 0.03% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was 98.75%, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.46% and the weekly positivity rate was 0.49 %, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,02,714, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.
The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 192.67 crore.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said over 80% of people aged between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine.
India began inoculating those in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. Till now, 5.92 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been given the first dose.
A total of 50,177 precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 18,96,797 so far, according to the health ministry data.
