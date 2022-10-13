India sees rise in Covid infections; active cases increase to 26,509

India reported a single-day rise of 2,786 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally of infections to 4,46,21,319, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. This rise comes a day after the country reported 2,139 cases on 12 October.
The active cases in the country has increased to 26,509 from the earlier 26,292, it said. Active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,28,847 with 12 fatalities being recorded, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.
An increase of 217 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 1.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,65,963, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 219.15 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.93 crore are second dose and 21.72 crore are precaution dose. 89.78 crore total tests were conducted in the country so far of which 2,57,965 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
