India again sees a surge in infections with 9,629 Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This rise in cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily.

Earlier, a new study, conducted between April 4 and 16, showed that the total duration of illness is short, ranging from 1-3 days, but there are 8 to 10 symptoms that might be bothering them, including conjunctivitis, fever etc. The current COVID surge is hitting children hard and most of them are showing mild febrile illness symptoms.