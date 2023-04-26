India sees rise in daily Covid cases, 9,629 infections reported in 24 hrs1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:27 AM IST
- The rise in daily Covid cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily.
India again sees a surge in infections with 9,629 Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This rise in cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily.
