India sees rise in daily Covid cases, 9,629 infections reported in 24 hrs

India again sees a surge in infections with 9,629 Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This rise in cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily.
India again sees a surge in infections with 9,629 Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This rise in cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily.
Earlier, a new study, conducted between April 4 and 16, showed that the total duration of illness is short, ranging from 1-3 days, but there are 8 to 10 symptoms that might be bothering them, including conjunctivitis, fever etc. The current COVID surge is hitting children hard and most of them are showing mild febrile illness symptoms.
Earlier, a new study, conducted between April 4 and 16, showed that the total duration of illness is short, ranging from 1-3 days, but there are 8 to 10 symptoms that might be bothering them, including conjunctivitis, fever etc. The current COVID surge is hitting children hard and most of them are showing mild febrile illness symptoms.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.