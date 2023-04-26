Hello User
Home / News / India /  India sees rise in daily Covid cases, 9,629 infections reported in 24 hrs

India sees rise in daily Covid cases, 9,629 infections reported in 24 hrs

1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Livemint
Covid daily positivity rate is at 6.12% (iStockphoto)

  • The rise in daily Covid cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily.

India again sees a surge in infections with 9,629 Covid cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This rise in cases comes a day after the country saw 6,660 cases yesterday. Prior to that on 24 April, the country saw a huge drop 7,178 Covid cases after reporting over 10,000 cases daily. 

Also Read: Pvt hospitals go slow on booster jabs even as covid cases increase

Earlier, a new study, conducted between April 4 and 16, showed that the total duration of illness is short, ranging from 1-3 days, but there are 8 to 10 symptoms that might be bothering them, including conjunctivitis, fever etc. The current COVID surge is hitting children hard and most of them are showing mild febrile illness symptoms

