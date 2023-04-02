India sees sharp jump in daily Covid cases with 3,800 new infections

India sees sharp jump in daily Covid cases with 3,800 new infections2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Covid-19 update: A total of 1,784 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.
India has recorded a sharp jump in daily Covid-19 cases as the country logged 3,824 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry data released on Sunday. With this, the country's active caseload has gone up to 18,389.
The country's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.87%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.24%, the health ministry data shows.
In India, a total of 1,784 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,73,335.
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But in relief, the infection is supposed to be milder and may not lead to a rise in hospitalization rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
The union health ministry has directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at the micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with a continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics regularly for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry stated as there are few states which are reporting a higher number of cases indicating the possible localized spread of infection.
