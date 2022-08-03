India sees sharp rise in Covid-19 cases with 17,135 new infections

India sees sharp rise in Covid-19 cases with 17,135 new infections2 min read . 10:28 AM IST
- According to the Health ministry data, the active cases in the country now stands at 1,37,057 which comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections.
India recorded 17,135 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data on 3 August shows.
India recorded 17,135 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data on 3 August shows.
This comes after India saw a drop in infection a day prior with 13,734 cases and 34 deaths.
This comes after India saw a drop in infection a day prior with 13,734 cases and 34 deaths.
According to the Health ministry data, the active cases in the country now stands at 1,37,057 which comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.69 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.67 percent.
According to the Health ministry data, the active cases in the country now stands at 1,37,057 which comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.69 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.67 percent.
The recovery rate is 98.49 per cent and total recoveries is at 4,34,03,610.
The recovery rate is 98.49 per cent and total recoveries is at 4,34,03,610.
The country has conducted over 4,64,919 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 4,64,919 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 23,49,651 doses were administered in the last 24 hours taking India's vaccination coverage to 2,04,84,30,732 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 23,49,651 doses were administered in the last 24 hours taking India's vaccination coverage to 2,04,84,30,732 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3,91,64,000 adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3,91,64,000 adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The govt has provided more than 196.04 crore (1,96,04,42,535) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 7.16 Cr (7,16,44,320) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The govt has provided more than 196.04 crore (1,96,04,42,535) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 7.16 Cr (7,16,44,320) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Meanwhile, as part of the the Centre government's 75-day drive, all adults in the age group of 18-75 years will get free precaution doses from July 15 at government CVC. However, as per the official data released on 26 July which revealed that only 11% of the nearly 69 crore eligible beneficiaries has taken the precaution dose.
Meanwhile, as part of the the Centre government's 75-day drive, all adults in the age group of 18-75 years will get free precaution doses from July 15 at government CVC. However, as per the official data released on 26 July which revealed that only 11% of the nearly 69 crore eligible beneficiaries has taken the precaution dose.
India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.