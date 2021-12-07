India on Tuesday witnessed a significant drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 6,822 new cases recorded in last 24 hours, which is lowest in over 18 months, Union health ministry said.

Currently, the cumulative total for COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,46,48,383, while the active caseload is at 95,014, lowest in 554 days.

Meanwhile, 220 deaths in the same time span pushed the death toll to 4,73,757. And with 10,004 discharges, the recovery total reached 3,40,79,612. The Recovery Rate is currently at 98.36%, Highest since March 2020, as per health ministry data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 11 straight days and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.

The active cases comrpise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,402 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

On Monday, 8,306 new cases, 211 fatalities and 8,834 recoveries were reported in the country . The day before, India logged 8,895 new COVID cases and 6,918 discharges.

So far, 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

