Organ donation increased from 5,000 to 15,000 annually since 2013: Mandaviya

Organ donation increased from 5,000 to 15,000 annually since 2013: Mandaviya1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Mandaviya said the government has implemented various measures to increase organ donations across the country
New Delhi: India has seen a significant tripling of organ donations over the past decade, with the annual count rising from 5,000 in 2013 to 15,000 currently, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
“There cannot be a greater service to humanity than giving life to another person. In 2013, around 5000 people came forward to donate their organs. Now there are over 15,000 organ donors annually," he said while addressing the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD).
The event was organized to honour families of deceased donors for their courageous decisions, raise public awareness about organ donations, and acknowledge the work of medical professionals in this field.
Mandaviya further highlighted that the government has implemented various measures to increase organ donations across the country. Changes include extending the leave period for donors from 30 to 60 days, removing the age limit of 65 years for donors, and streamlining the organ donation process.
“Each donated organ is a priceless, lifesaving national resource. A deceased individual could potentially provide new life to up to eight people through organ donation and improve many more lives by donating tissues," Mandaviya said.
The minister also launched a series of resources at the event, including an e-newsletter of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), a transplant manual, and a national curriculum for the transplant coordinator course. Furthermore, he introduced ‘Make in India’ testing kits for novel hemophilia, a rapid card test for Von Willebrand Disease, and an eCARe portal for the seamless transfer of bodies and mortal remains of deceased Indian citizens abroad.
