India sees single day rise in Covid infections; active cases decline
India saw a single day rise in Covid-19 cases in the country with 5,379 infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The single day rise comes after the country saw the lowest cases at 4,417 after three months.
With this the total tally of Covid-19 cases is at 4,44,72,241.
As per the health ministry data, active Covid cases have declined to 50,594, while the death toll has climbed to 5,28,057 with 27 fatalities, including 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.
A decline of 1,742 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,93,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 213.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Earlier on 6 September, India gave emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani approved restricted emergency use of the vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) for primary two-dose schedule for people above 18 years of age
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
